South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Exchange Bank in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Stocks on the Korea Exchange suffered another setback on Wednesday as the main index fell to levels last seen in May 2017 amid economic downturn concerns.

The benchmark Kospi index lost 25.22 points, or 1.12 percent, to end the day at 2,228.61.