A view of a signboard showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), at the Korea Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, May 4, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The Kospi index of the Seoul Stock Exchange concluded its trading on Thursday, down 1.10 percent or 26.08 points to stand at 2,337.83.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index fell 13.95 points, down 1.66 percent, to 826.22.