South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Stocks on the Korea Exchange fell again on Wednesday as a result of fears of a looming trade war between the United States, China and several other major partners of the US, local analysts said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index or KOSPI closed 8.89 points or 0.38 percent lower, to stand at 2,342.03.