A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The benchmark Kospi index of the Korea Exchange closed on Monday down 4.19 points, or 0.18 percent, to stand at 2,338.88.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index fell 5.74 points, or 0.7 percent, to 816.53.