The South Korean stock exchange's Kospi index closed on Wednesday with a drop of 6.03 points, or 0.29 percent, to stand at 2,076.55.
The Kosdaq index increased 4.91 points, or 0.71 percent, to settle at 695.72.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
The South Korean stock exchange's Kospi index closed on Wednesday with a drop of 6.03 points, or 0.29 percent, to stand at 2,076.55.
The Kosdaq index increased 4.91 points, or 0.71 percent, to settle at 695.72.