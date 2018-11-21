South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The South Korean stock exchange's Kospi index closed on Wednesday with a drop of 6.03 points, or 0.29 percent, to stand at 2,076.55.

The Kosdaq index increased 4.91 points, or 0.71 percent, to settle at 695.72.