A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 10 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The South Korean stock exchange's Kospi index closed on Thursday with a drop of 16.30 points, or 0.81 percent, to end at 1,993.70.

The Kosdaq index fell 12.35 points, or 1.85 percent, to 657.02.