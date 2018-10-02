South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The benchmark Kospi index of the South Korean stock market on Tuesday fell 29.31 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 2,309.57.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index dropped 21.54 points, or 2.64 percent, to end at 794.99.