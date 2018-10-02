The benchmark Kospi index of the South Korean stock market on Tuesday fell 29.31 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 2,309.57.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq index dropped 21.54 points, or 2.64 percent, to end at 794.99.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
