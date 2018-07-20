South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul Stock Exchange closed higher on Friday due to bargain hunting ahead of the second-quarter results, local analysts said Friday.

The benchmark Kospi index rose 6.90 points, or 0.3 percent, to end trading at 2,289.19.