The Seoul Stock Exchange closed higher on Friday due to bargain hunting ahead of the second-quarter results, local analysts said Friday.
The benchmark Kospi index rose 6.90 points, or 0.3 percent, to end trading at 2,289.19.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
