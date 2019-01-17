A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Kospi indicator of the South Korean stock market closed on Thursday with a rise of 0.96 points, or 0.05 percent, to stand at 2,107.06.

The Kosdaq tech stocks index declined 7.03 points, or 1.01 percent, to end the day at 686.35.