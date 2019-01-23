A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Wednesday rose 10.01 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 2,127.78.

The tech stocks index Kosdaq gained 1.08 points, or 0.16 percent, to stand at 695.63.