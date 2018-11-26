A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Monday rose 25.54 points, or 1.24 percent, to close at 2,083.02.

Tech stocks index Kosdaq gained 12.30 points, or 1.80 percent, to close at 695.36.