South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Shares on the Korea Exchange ended trading higher Friday, with advances in the main indexes encouraged by gains in global markets and the hope that trade tensions between the United States and China will reduce.

The Kospi index rose 15.72 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 2,339.17 while the tech-heavy Kosdaq index gained 6.71 points, or 0.82 percent, to end the day at 827.84.