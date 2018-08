South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul Stock Exchange ended Monday in positive terrain thanks to investors welcoming the United States Federal Reserve's plans to gradually increase interest rates and its positive assessment of the US economy.

The Kospi index concluded trading up 6.09 points or 0.27 percent to settle at 2,299.30, while the tech-heavy Kosdaq index went up 2.81 points or 0.35 percent, to stand at 801.04.