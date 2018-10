A view of the cargo shipping section at the Busan Container Terminal in Busan Port, South Korea, Jun 27, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea recorded a trade surplus of $9.7 billion in September, 27.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2017, mainly due to South Korea´s long holidays in September, the government said on Monday.

The figure, which exceeds August´s trade surplus by 42.2 percent, represents the eightieth consecutive month of positive results for Asia´s fourth largest economy.