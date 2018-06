Myanmar's President U Win Myint delivers his speech during the opening of the ACMECS CEO Forum on the 'Connecting our Future: Enhancing ACMECS Cooperation and Integration', in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha delivers his speech during the opening of the ACMECS CEO Forum on the 'Connecting our Future: Enhancing ACMECS Cooperation and Integration', in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak delivers his speech during the opening of the ACMECS CEO Forum on the 'Connecting our Future: Enhancing ACMECS Cooperation and Integration', in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) with Myanmar's President U Win Myint (C-L) and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen (C-R) pose for a group photo during the opening of the ACMECS CEO Forum on the 'Connecting our Future: Enhancing ACMECS Cooperation and Integration', in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Foreign delegates, regional leaders and business people gathered Friday in the Thai capital for the eighth edition of the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) conference.

Some 200-300 people, including prime ministers Prayut Chan-ocha and Hun Sen of Thailand and Cambodia respectively, as well as Myanmar's President U Win Myint attended the conference, an efe-epa journalist reports.