Vehicles transit next to a large-scale screen displaying a logo of Grab, a ride-hailing mobile phone app, at a busy intersection in downtown Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MATTIA SEDDA

An Indonesian motorbike taxi rider from ride-hailing app Gojek rides his motorbike in Sabang, Indonesia, Aug. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

The skyline of Singapore's financial district is reflected on a lotus pond at the ArtScience Museum in Singapore, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Southeast Asia's Internet economy is estimated to hit $100 billion in 2019, a 39-percent increase compared to last year, according to industry forecasts released on Thursday.

The annual "e-Conomy SEA" report presented by the Singapore-based investment firm Temasek also projected that the region's digital economy could reach up to $300 billion by 2025. EFE-EPA