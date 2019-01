Herbert D. Kelleher, chairman of Southwest Airlines speaks at the 59th annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Washington, DC, onJun 2 2003. EPA-EFE/ STEFAN ZAKLIN

The United States' Southwest Airlines founder Herbert Kelleher died on Thursday at age 87, the company announced in a statement.

"His vision for making air travel affordable for all revolutionized the industry, and you can still see that transformation taking place today," Southwest Airlines' CEO Gary Kelly said of Kelleher.