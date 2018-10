Photograph provided by Peru's Council of Ministers showing Spanish Development Minister Jose Luis Abalos (r) nexto to the president of the Council of Ministers in Lima, Peru, Oct 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Orbegoso/Courtesy of the Concil of Ministers

Photograph provided by Peru's Council of Ministers showing Spanish Development Minister Jose Luis Abalos during a meeting with Peruvian high officials in Lima, Peru, Oct 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Orbegoso/Courtesy of the Concil of Ministers

Spain's development minister on Monday kicked off his visit to Peru with a meeting with Peruvian senior officials, in which he praised his country's level of investment in the South American nation's infrastructure.

Jose Luis Abalos pointed to the international projection of Spanish companies during a meeting with Premier Cesar Villanueva, Economy Minister Carlos Oliva and Deputy Transport Minister Carlos Estremadoyro.