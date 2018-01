Spain's Labour Minister, Fatima Banez (R), State Secretary of Social Security Tomas Burgos (L) and Secretary of State for Labour, Juan Pablo Riesgo (C) at a news conference in Madrid, Spain, Jan 3 2018, to announce Spain's latest unemployment figures. EPA-EFE/ Paco Campos

Spanish Secretary of State Juan Pablo Riesgo , at a news conference in Madrid, Spain, Jan 3 2018 to announce Spain's latest unemployment figures. EPA-EFE/ Paco Campos

Spanish Secretary of State for Social Security Tomas Burgos at a news conference in Madrid, Spain, Jan 3 2018 to announce Spain's latest social security system's figures. EPA-EFE/ Paco Campos

Spanish Secretary of State Juan Pablo Riesgo (L) and Secretary of State for Social Security Tomas Burgos (R), at a news conference in Madrid, Spain, Jan 3 2018 to announce Spain's latest unemployment figures. EPA-EFE/ Paco Campos

Spain’s unemployment rate dropped at the end of 2017 while several key macroeconomic factors also improved, the National Statistics Institute said Wednesday.

The figures were led by a 290,193 drop among the registered unemployed in Spain, now totaling 3,412,781, the lowest since 2008 according to Ministry of Work figures.