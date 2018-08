Spanish Secretary of State for Welfare, Octavio Granados, and Spanish Secretary of State for Labour, Yolanda Valdeolivas (not pictured), address a press conference to announce the unemployment figures in Madrid, Spain, Aug 2, 2018. EFE- EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spanish Secretary of State for Labour, Yolanda Valdeolivas (L), an Spanish Secretary of State for Welfare, Octavio Granados, address a press conference to announce the unemployment figures in Madrid, Spain, Aug 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Jimenez

The Spanish State Employment Service (SEPE) on Thursday announced that Spain's July unemployment figures had dropped by 27,141 job-seekers month-on-month, lowering the total number of unemployed to 3.13 million, the lowest figure since Dec. 2008.

Without accounting for seasonal adjustments, unemployment dropped in July by 12,183 persons.