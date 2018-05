Francisco Baron Bastarreche, director of Navantia Australia at the Launch of the new Australian Naval ship HMAS Hobart at Outer Harbour, Adelaide, Australia, 23 May 2015. The Navy says the new HMAS Hobart air warfare destroyer gives it new capabilities. EPA-EFE/David Mariuz

A general view of HMAS Canberra at its mooring in Sydney, 2 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Brendan Esposito

The Spanish shipbuilder Navantia has been considered the favorite in the bidding for a contract to build nine frigates for the Australian Navy due to its lower costs compared to two other competitors and its experience in the country, according to a report released Monday.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) published the report before the Australian Government launches the tender in the coming weeks.