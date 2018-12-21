Spain's leading department store group announced on Friday it had instructed multinational consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers to develop a strategy to sell off 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of its real estate assets in order to optimize resources and lighten its current debt burden.
El Corte Ingles, Spain's largest remaining department store chain, said that starting in 2019 it aimed to divest itself of some 130 real estate properties with an estimated value within a 1.5 to 2 billion euro bracket.