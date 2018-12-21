File image of Spain's El Corte Ingles' 47,000 m2 flagship store in downtown Lisbon (Portugal) on the eve of its inauguration, on Nov 22, 2001. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Andre Kosters

File image showing large billboard advertising the Summer sales at the flagship El Corte Ingles department store in Madrid's Nuevos Ministerios, district, on July 15, 2012. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Leonardo Wen

Spain's leading department store group announced on Friday it had instructed multinational consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers to develop a strategy to sell off 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of its real estate assets in order to optimize resources and lighten its current debt burden.

El Corte Ingles, Spain's largest remaining department store chain, said that starting in 2019 it aimed to divest itself of some 130 real estate properties with an estimated value within a 1.5 to 2 billion euro bracket.