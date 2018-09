File image of Carlos Torres Vila, the current CEO of the Spanish banking group BBVA and the firm's future executive chairman, during an event in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/ZIPI

The multinational Spanish banking group Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's board of directors on Wednesday announced the appointment of a new executive chairman who is set to assume the post on Jan. 1 of next year.

According to a statement released by BBVA, the board unanimously approved naming Carlos Torres Vila, the group's current CEO, as the replacement for Francisco González, who presently chairs the entity.