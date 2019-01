A photo provided on Jan. 10, 2019, by Acciona Energia that shows a more than 1-million-panel solar plant that the Spanish company assembled in the northern Mexican state of Sonora. EPA-EFE/ACCIONA

Spain's Acciona Energia said Thursday that it has completed the assembly of a more than 1-million-panel solar plant in the northern Mexican state of Sonora.

The 404.57 MWp Puerto Libertad photovoltaic (PV) plant will enter into service in the first quarter of 2019 after 1,072,909 panels were installed in a period of just two months, a construction milestone for this type of facility.