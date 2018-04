Politicians, businesspersons and other stakeholders attend the presentation of bids for Argentina's first major public-private infrastructure project, Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine Transportation Minister Guillermo Dietrich speaks during the presentation of bids for Argentina's first major public-private infrastructure project, Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Spain's Copasa and Acciona were among the firms that bid here Tuesday for Argentina's first major public-private infrastructure project.

During the event, which took place at the Kirchner Cultural Center in Buenos Aires and was attended by dozens of politicians, businesspersons and other stakeholders, members of President Mauricio Macri's cabinet announced the companies that had presented their bids.