Runners at the start of the Cursa El Corte Ingles 2017 run in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 2, 2017. Barcelona's biggest 10 km run counted with the participation of some 58,000 people. EPA/FILE/Quique Garcia

Spain's ex-prime minister Mariano Rajoy (C) sits next to World Retail Congress Founder and President, British Ian McGarrigle (L), and ousted El Corte Ingles president Dimas Gimeno (R), during the opening of the 12th World Retail Congress in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 17 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHEMA MOYA

The board of directors of El Corte Inglés, Spain's foremost luxury retail store chain, has dismissed Dimas Gimeno as president of the group and appointed Jesús Nuño de la Rosa as his successor, the company told EFE on Thursday.

Nuño de la Rosa was one of the two CEOs the group had promoted since the end of last year when Gimeno was stripped of his executive duties.