An information panel shows the evolution of the Spanish index IBEX35 at the stock market in Madrid, Spain, 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Spain's economy grew 3.1 percent in 2017, marking a third consecutive year of annual growth over 3 percent as the country recovered from a devastating economic crisis, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) said in a report Tuesday.

A full detailed report is expected in March but preliminary figures suggested that the only period of slowdown came in the final quarter of 2017, when figures showed 0.7 percent of growth compared to 0.8 percent reported during the same period the previous year.