Easter Holidaymakers enjoying the sunshine on the Levante beach, Salou, near the city of Tarragona, in Catalonia, Spain, Apr 8, 2007. EPA-EFE (FILE) /Jaume Sellart

A man takes a shot of the Tarragona's new Tourist image corporate logo during the presentation of the tourist campaign "Tarragona Turisme". EPA-EFE (FILE)/Jaume Sellart

A residential attic in the center of the Catalonian city of Tarragona became the first Spanish real estate property that has been put on the market only for Bitcoins, according to a statement released on Wednesday by a Spanish real estate company.

Bitcoin (BTC, XBT) is a decentralized global digital currency that isn't backed by a central bank or single administrator, in other words, it is a peer-to-peer electronic cash system which has seen a massive increase in its value in recent times.