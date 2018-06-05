Jose Lago, Commander of the Spanish Navy LHD (Landing Helicopter Dock) 'Juan Carlos I' ship, docked in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2018. The 'Juan Carlos I' is built by Navantia and is in service since 2010. It is the biggest navy ship ever built in Spain. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The Spanish Navy's flagship amphibious assault vessel, the Juan Carlos I (L61), was seen moored on Tuesday in Indian port city of Mumbai on a very special mission: to woo the Indian Navy into purchasing four similar ships for its current fleet upgrade.

Spanish shipyard Navantia decided the best marketing strategy to secure this coveted naval contract, was to sail the Spanish Navy's 26.000-ton amphibious assault ship with a 202 meter (662 foot) flight deck off to India for a first-hand perusal by its prospective Indian Navy buyers.