Photograph showing Spain's Deputy Trade Minister Xiana Mendez (c) with Bruno Fernandez, economy and trade advisor (l), at "Spain's Great Match" in New York, United States, Oct 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Rajmil

An assortment of Spanish wineries on Thursday celebrated the 25th Annual Spain's Great Match, a grand wine tasting event that aims to promote the Iberian nation's beverage in the United States.

The event is focused on showcasing not only Spain's lushest vintages, but also the country's cuisine and design, which has "quite successfully" penetrated the US market, Spanish secretary of state for trade, Xiana Mendez, told EFE.