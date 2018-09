Spain's minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, speaks to reporters at the Spanish Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Spain's minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, met here Thursday with senior executives from some of the largest Spanish companies operating in Argentina.

The lunch meeting, which took place at the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Buenos Aires, Francisco Javier Sandomingo, was attended by top executives from Banco Santander Rio, Telefonica, Naturgy, Dycasa, Pescanova, Codere, Constructora San Jose, Idom, Mapfre, CAF, and Dia.