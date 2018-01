Spain's King Felipe VI speaks during a plenary session in the Congress Hall during the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Spain's King Felipe VI walks onto the stage during a plenary session in the Congress Hall during the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Spain's King Felipe VI speaks during a plenary session in the Congress Hall during the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

King Felipe VI did his best to boost his country's bruised image on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos by centering on what he described as Spain's bright investment potential even though he acknowledged the Catalan secession crisis had tarnished it.

He said a recent independence bid in the prosperous Spanish region of Catalonia was an attempted breach of the rule of law and defended his country's constitution as a cornerstone its democracy and the coexistence of its diverse peoples.