Lopesan Hotel Group CEO Francisco Lopez speaks during the event to kick off construction of Lopesan Costa Bavaro Resort, Spa & Casino, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

From left: Dominican Tourism Minister Francisco Javier Garcia, Environment Minister Francisco Domingo Brito, IFA Hotels Board President Santiago de Armas and Dominican President Danilo Medina pose with Lopesan Hotel Group CEO Francisco Lopez during the event to kick off construction of Lopesan Costa Bavaro Resort, Spa & Casino, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Spanish hotel chain Lopesan celebrated Friday the official start of construction of its new resort on Punta Cana's Bavaro beach.

Dominican President Danilo Medina was given the honor of placing the symbolic cornerstone of the $180 million, 1,000-room structure, which is part of a plan that calls for the construction of a second hotel to provide a total of 2,500 rooms.