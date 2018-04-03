epa06642717 Spanish Secretary of State for Social Security, Tomas Burgos (R), and Secretary of State for Labor, Juan Pablo Riesgo (L), address a joint news conference to announce the unemployment figures for March, in Madrid, Spain, Apr 3, 2018.EFE-EPA/VICTOR LERENA

Spanish Secretary of State for Social Security, Tomas Burgos (R), and Secretary of State for Labor, Juan Pablo Riesgo (L), address a joint news conference to announce the unemployment figures for March, in Madrid, Spain, 03 Apr 3, 2018.EFE- EPA/VICTOR LERENA

The number of people out of work and looking for employment in Spain dropped by 47,697 in March, reducing the overall figure to 3,422,551 job seekers, the country's employment office SEPE said Tuesday.

According to data issued today by Spain's Ministry of Employment and Social Security, the number of unemployed, year on year, dropped by 279,766 people, resulting in an annual reduction rate of 7.56 percent. Of the total of contracts signed, 193,448 were long-term (19,161 more) and 1,453,398 were temporary (81,283 more).