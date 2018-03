General shot of the Abertis corporate HQ in Barcelona, Spain, Oct 19, 2017 EPA-EFE (FILE)/Toni Albir

The new Abertis CEO, José Aljaro (C), Communication's Director, Juan María Hernández Puértolas (L), and the Head of investor's relations, Steven Fernández (R) at the the 2017 results presentation, in Madrid, Feb 7, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Chema Moya

A construction worker of the company Hochtief places a container at a construction site in Duisburg, Germany, May 11, 2011. EFE- EPA (FILE)/Roland Weihrauch

Spain's market regulator CNMV said Monday that it has approved Hochtief AG's takeover bid for Abertis Infraestructuras SA, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Hochtief parent company Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA and Atlantia SpA had previously said they were in talks regarding a potential joint bid for toll-road operator Abertis to avoid a costly bidding war.