Spain's National Court said in a statement released Thursday it was to investigate a major financial services company for the alleged involvement of several of its bank branches in money laundering by clients with links to Chinese mafias.

Judge Ismael Moreno said in the statement that the court was to investigate CaixaBank after the directors of 10 of its branches in the southern Madrid suburb of Fuenlabrada allegedly allowed clients to use illegal frontmen and unlawful economic activities to enable the depositing of cash sums into accounts with a view to evading taxes.