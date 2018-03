Mexican Energy Secretary Pedro Joaquin Coldwell (C), Repsol's director for refining and marketing, Maria Victoria Zingoni (2R), and the ambassador of Spain in Mexico Luis Fernandez-Cid (2L), during the inauguration of a gas station in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Spanish energy company Repsol inaugurated Monday its first gas stations in Mexico, where the firm plans to open some 200 stations over the course of the year as part of a plan to capture as much as 10 percent of the market within five years.

"Our first goal is to end the year 2018 with 200 stations, and from there to open between 200 and 250 stations a year to reach a market share of between 8 and 10 percent," Repsol's director for refining and marketing, Maria Victoria Zingoni, said.