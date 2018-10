A screen shows the evolution of the Spanish main stock market's index IBEX 35 at the Stock Exchange in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

The decision of Spain's Supreme Court to review the ruling that banks, and not clients, need to pay tax related to the signing of mortgages is positive, Francisco Riquel of Alantra said, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

"We expect the Supreme Court to come up with a final view and to dispel uncertainties for Spanish banks," Riquel said.