Secretary of State for Employment, Juan Pablo Riesgo (L), and of Social Security, Tomás Burgos (R) during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

The number of officially registered unemployed workers in Spain fell by 6,280 people in February compared to the previous month, bringing the total number of jobless to 3,470,248, the lowest figure since 2009, officials said Friday.

The latest figures published by the Ministry of Employment showed a decrease of 280,628 in the number of unemployed eligible workers in the space of a year.