Spain's Secretary of State for Employment, Juan Pablo Riesgo, gives a press conference in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 2, 2017. EFE-EPA/J.P. GANDUL

The number of people officially registered as unemployed in Spain grew by 63,747 in Jan., the highest increase observed in that month for three years, the Ministry of Employment and Social Security said Friday.

The jump in numbers brings the total number of unemployed people in Spain to 3,476,528, although the overall trend was still positive, as annual figures for 2017 saw 283,703 people find jobs, equating to a 7.45-percent reduction in the unemployment rate.