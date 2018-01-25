The number of unemployed people in Spain dropped in 2017 to its lowest level since an economic crisis that crippled the country began a decade ago, the National Statistics Institute said in a year-on-year report Thursday.

According to the data provided by the government's statistics offices, the number of Spain's jobless fell by 471,000 compared to the previous year, bringing the current unemployment level to 16.55 percent in a downward trend boosted by the creation of 490,000 jobs, most notably in the service sector, industry, construction and agriculture.