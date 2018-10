Spain welcomed 10.2 million international tourists in Aug., 1.9 percent fewer than during the same month the previous year in what marked a second consecutive month of decline in 2018, according to the latest report from the National Statistics Institute (INE) Tuesday.

Despite the fall in the number of visitors, tourist spending – which topped around 11.5 million euros ($13.3m) in Aug. – increased by 1.8 percent compared to the same period in 2017.