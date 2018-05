A screen shows the evolution of Spanish main market's index Ibex 35 at the Stock Exchange in Madrid, Spain, May 28, 2018. Ibex35 rose a 0.94 up to the 9,918 points at the start of the morning trade session. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

A screen shows the evolution of the Premium Risk in several European countries at the Stock Exchange in Madrid, Spain, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Spanish banks dragged the IBEX to a monthly low in trading early Tuesday as political crises unfold in Spain and Italy, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

In Spain, Sabadell analysts considered early elections the most probable scenario, with most parties of one mind in wanting to oust Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.