A screen shows the evolution of the Ibex 35 at Madrid's Stock Exchange in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018. EPA/Chema Moya

A calendar marks the date of June 1, 2018 at Madrid's Stock Exchange in Madrid, Spain. EPA/Chema Moya

Spanish banks traded higher as Italy's political crisis seemed to be easing and despite Spanish lawmakers ousting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Sabadell was up 3.4 percent, BBVA gained 3.6 percent, Santander rose 3.5 percent and CaixaBank climbed 2.5 percent higher.