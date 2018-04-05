Argentine Finance Minister Luis Caputo speaks on the issue of private investments and business confidence in Argentina during a forum organized by Spain's ABC newspaper at the Spanish embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Garcia

Spanish ambassador to Argentina Francisco Javier Sandomingo (L), and BBVA Frances bank president Martin Zarich, speak on the issue of private investments and business confidence in Argentina during a forum organized by Spain's ABC newspaper at the Spanish embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 5, 2018.

(L-R) Spain's ABC newspaper director Bieito Rubido, Gas Natural Fenosa president in Argentina Horacio Cristiani, and the Argentine ambassador to Spain Ramon Puerta, speak on the issue of private investments and business confidence in Argentina during a forum organized by Spain's ABC newspaper at the Spanish embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 5, 2018.

The executives of several large Spanish companies operating in Argentina met Thursday in Buenos Aires and agreed that Mauricio Macri's administration has encouraged new private investments, but warned that long-lasting institutional stability was necessary to secure the business sector's confidence.

The forum took place in the Spanish embassy, where the presidents of the BBVA Frances bank, Martin Zarich, and the Gas Natural Fenosa company, Horacio Cristiani, were invited to speak on the issue of private investments and business confidence in Argentina.