Photograph showing (from left) Spanish embassy's commercial attachee Monica Junquera, panel moderator Federico Ferrer Delso and Ministry of Foreign Investment and Trade general director Yamila Fernandez del Busto during the 22nd Spanish-Cuban Business Committee in Havana, Cuba, Jun 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Executives of the roughly 250 Spanish companies operating in Cuba said here Thursday that they intend to overcome the financial difficulties they face in the Caribbean country to maintain their privileged position on the communist island.

"Cuba is an up-and-coming country and market," Spanish Chamber of Commerce international director Alfredo Bonet told EFE on the sidelines of the 22nd Spanish-Cuban Business Committee conference. "When it finally integrates into the global market, Spanish companies have to be first in line."