Photo provided by the Spanish multinational engineering and energy company Abengoa of its third solar energy production plant in Northern Cape, South Africa, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/

Spanish engineering and energy multinational company Abengoa on Friday launched at full capacity its third solar power plant in South Africa, in the province of Northern Cape, sources within the company reported.

With an installed capacity of 100 MW, the plant, called Xina Solar One, has the capacity to power approximately 95,000 South African homes.