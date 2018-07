Photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency showing Bolivian President Evo Morales (C) pose during a signing event to build a new hospital in La Paz, Bolivia, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Agencia Boliviana de Informacion

Bolivia's Ministry of Health and the Spanish firm Makiber signed a contract here Thursday to build the Andean nation's first hospital specialized in digestive diseases, a project with a $100-million price tag.

The hospital, which will be located in La Paz, is expected to be inaugurated in three years, Bolivian President Evo Morales said during the signing event.