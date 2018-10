Sabadell Bank CEO, Jaime Guardiola, offers a press conference to present the company's results during the third quarter of the year, in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Shares of Banco de Sabadell traded significantly higher on Friday after the bank reported third-quarter results that, despite a sharp decline in net profit, analysts say beat expectations, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

Net profit for the period fell 37 percent to 127.2 million euros ($144.9 million), the bank said, hit by costs related to the migration of the United Kingdom subsidiary TSB Bank's systems to its own platform.