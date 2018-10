Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Maria Reyes Maroto Illera speaks during an entrepreneurs meeting at the Cervantes Institute in Beijing, China, Oct 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Spain's Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism met Wednesday with representatives of large Chinese firms in the Spanish Embassy in Beijing to promote and attract investment to the European country.

Reyes Maroto underlined Spain's strong tourism sector, the logistics opportunities given its position at the axis between Europe, North Africa and Latin America, and the commitment to the internationalization of Spanish firms.